‘Let me buy fake Gucci with fake money to beautify my fake life’ – Hushpuppi mocks his former friends and haters

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Flamboyant spender Hushpuppi, who has been badly dragged on social media for the past few days by his friends turned enemies, shared this in reaction to their claims that he isn’t as wealthy as he portrays himself on social media! Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

