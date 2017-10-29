Lewis Hamilton clinches his fourth Formula One title by finishing ninth at Mexican Grand Prix – Los Angeles Times
Lewis Hamilton clinches his fourth Formula One title by finishing ninth at Mexican Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton won his fourth career Formula One season championship on Sunday with a ninth-place finish at the Mexican Grand Prix in a race won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Hamilton had to overcome first-lap chaos when his Mercedes was bumped …
