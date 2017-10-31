Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LIVE: Drama as Magyezi appears to defend Age Limit Bill at hearing

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

FILE PHOTO: Magyezi, who moved a motion to change the constitution, is appearing before the Parliamentary Committee today.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |  The chairperson of the Parliamentary and Legal Affairs committee Jacob Markson Oboth is meeting his members in camera after their business scrutinising the “Age Limit” bill failed to proceed Tuesday morning due to procedural issues.

MP Raphael Magyezi has now been asked to return later in the afternoon after the committee has agreed on a way forward. MPs led by Medard Ssegona insisted they needed to agree on way to proceed before they host Magyezi.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

“This constitution we are amending was made in years. I don’t know why we cannot spare one hour to discus internally,” Ssegona said.

Chairperson of the Parliamentary and Legal Affairs committee Jacob Markson Oboth

 

 

 

The post LIVE: Drama as Magyezi appears to defend Age Limit Bill at hearing appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.