Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

James Milner: I didn’t like it as Liverpool left-back but the team comes first – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

James Milner: I didn't like it as Liverpool left-back but the team comes first
Telegraph.co.uk
Liverpool midfielder James Milner admits he did not enjoy being an emergency left back last season. But the prospect of sitting on the bench at the start of this one was even more unpalatable to the Anfield vice-captain. Milner has started the last
Jurgen Klopp not convinced Liverpool are ready to challenge for the Champions LeagueIndependent.ie
After Barnsley loss, under fire Benitez needs victory over Inter MilanABC News
Philippe Coutinho and Dejan Lovren set to miss Liverpool's Champions League clash with MariborLiverpool Echo
ESPN FC (blog) –talkSPORT.com –SkySports –BBC Sport
all 164 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.