Madjer Names Mahrez, Slimani, Brahimi In Strong Algeria Squad For Nigeria Clash – Complete Sports Nigeria

Madjer Names Mahrez, Slimani, Brahimi In Strong Algeria Squad For Nigeria Clash

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Madjer Names Mahrez, Slimani, Brahimi In Strong Algeria Squad For Nigeria Clash
By Johnny Edward:Algeria coach Raber Madjer has named Leicester City pair Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani in his 23-man squad for their final Russia 2018 African qualifying Group B game against Nigeria on the 10th of November in Constantine and their …

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

