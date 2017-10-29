Madjer targets Algeria’s first win against Eagles

Former Algeria football star, Rabah Madjer is targeting Algeria first World Cup qualifier win when they face the Super Eagles on November 10.

Madjer was appointed coach few days ago with a mandate to ensure that the team qualifies for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, and the coach says a win over Nigeria will boost their morale ahead of their AFCON Qualifiers game next year.

“If we start with a win over Nigeria, it will help the confidence qualifying for CAN 2019. I am very proud to have been chosen and to feel this confidence around me,” Madjer told Lagazette du Fennec.

The Algeria soccer legend who is in his third stint as coach of the team also hit back at critics of his appointment, insisting that he will answer them with results on the pitch.

“Yes, I am attacked by journalists, by people on social networks. But I can assure you that I feel a lot of confidence from a majority of the public. I see it when I go out on the street.

“But we know that I will be judged on the results. And so this match against Nigeria is very important.”

