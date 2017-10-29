Malu made me, says Buratai

•Ex-army chief buried with full military honour

Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Tukur Buratai has attributed his military success to former Chief of Army Staff, the late General Victor Malu.

He spoke at a receptionfor him and his entourage by Senate Committee Chairman on Army,Dr George Akume, in his Makurdi residence.

Buratai was in Benue State for Malu’s burial.

The Army boss said he almost retired as a Major at a point until God usedMalu to intervene in his case and others.

Declaring he was indebted to the deceased, Buratai said every rank and stature he attains in the Military are dedicated to the former Commander of the ECOWAS Monitoring Group (ECOMOG).

The Chief of Army Staff describedMalu as a brave soldier who recorded successes through dedicated efforts.

He said Benue has lost a rare gem and dependable asset that was the envy of not just Nigeria but the entire continent.

The remains of Malu were laid to rest in Tse- MaluAdoor village in Katsina Ala, local government area of Benue State.

Hundreds of mourners witnessed the burial rite, which was strictly a military affair.

Buratai led top military officers to the funeral.

Governor Samuel Ortom, former governors Gabriel Suswam and George Akume as well as a delegation from the Senate were all in attendance.

Ortom said he would consult with Benue State House of Assembly on how best to immortalise the late Army chief, whom he said has brought honour to Benue state.

Speaking when a delegation from the Senate led by Jeremiah Useni paid him a condolence visit at the Benue Peoples House Makurdi, Ortom saidMalu is still attracting development to his communities even in death.

As a mark of respect and honour for the late General, Ortom said his country home, Adoor village, had been connected to public power supply for the first time, courtesy of the Benue State government.

While appreciating leadership of the Senate for their show of love for the departed former general, the governor said discussing the death of General Malu at plenary was a mark of honour at the highest level.

He described the late general as a great leader, friend to many and professional to the core who offered himself for selfless services to his fatherland.

In a condolence letter to the Governor, Senate President Bukola Saraki noted Maludutifully canvassed and undertook reforms aimed at preserving an apolitical army.

Senator Useni statedMalu was globally applauded for turning around the fortunes of the sub regional peace force (ECOMOG) during the first Liberian Civil war.

The post Malu made me, says Buratai appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

