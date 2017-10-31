Man, 29, rapes 85-year-old woman to coma in Osun

A 29-year-old man, Kehinde Ariyo, has been arrested by the Osun Police Command for allegedly raping an 85-year-old woman to coma at Ilesa town in the state. The police commissioner in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, disclosed this to newsmen on Monday in Osogbo. Adeoye said the incident happened at Ogudu area in Ilesa, where […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

