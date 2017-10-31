Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man City Fans Banned From Bringing Belts Into Stadio San Paolo by Napoli After Etihad Trouble – 90min

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


90min

Man City Fans Banned From Bringing Belts Into Stadio San Paolo by Napoli After Etihad Trouble
90min
​Manchester City fans will not be able to take belts into Stadio San Paolo after Napoli put a ban in place following trouble at the Etihad Stadium on October 17. The Citizens take on the Serie A high-fliers on matchday four of the Champions League, but

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.