Man City Fans Banned From Bringing Belts Into Stadio San Paolo by Napoli After Etihad Trouble – 90min
Manchester City fans will not be able to take belts into Stadio San Paolo after Napoli put a ban in place following trouble at the Etihad Stadium on October 17. The Citizens take on the Serie A high-fliers on matchday four of the Champions League, but …
