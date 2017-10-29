Pages Navigation Menu

Kenya: Spears, machetes, other weapons reign as re-run election sparks ethnic tensions

Vanguard

Kenya: Spears, machetes, other weapons reign as re-run election sparks ethnic tensions
Vanguard
Last Thursday's repeat election in Kenya which was boycotted by millions of Kenyans has reignited tension between ethnic communities in some areas. Protesting residents push a flaming tyre towards a burning barricade on a road in Kibera Slum in Nairobi …
Man killed with arrows in Kenyan village on edge over electionsReuters
In Kenya, Polarizing Election Re-run Rekindles Ethnic TensionsThe Epoch Times
In Kenya, polarising election re-run rekindles ethnic tensionsYahoo News UK

