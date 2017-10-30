Gary Neville believes there’s ‘something wrong’ with Manchester United match-winner Anthony Martial – The Independent
The Independent
Gary Neville believes there's 'something wrong' with Manchester United match-winner Anthony Martial
The Independent
Gary Neville has suggested there is a problem with Anthony Martial, despite the forward scoring the winning goal for Manchester United against title rivals Tottenham at the weekend. The Frenchman has endured a stop start campaign so far but climbed off …
Jose Mourinho on rumours of Paul Pogba's imminent return…and his plea to Manchester United fans
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho proved doubters wrong vs Tottenham
'Unfair' Lukaku criticism baffles Mourinho
