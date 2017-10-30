Man, woman found dead in parked car

By Suliat Elemosho

There was pandemonium in Ogba area of Lagos State as two dead bodies, a male and female, were found in a car parked at a lonely spot, yesterday.

Nobody could explain what led to the death of the two adults, who onlookers described as lovers.

One of the onlookers alleged that the lady was a married woman with children, while the man was her lover, adding that they were probably engaged in sex when the incident occurred.

The victims were reported to have driven to an area behind the Nigeria Institute of Journalism, NIJ, to engage in sex.

One of the people at the scene told Vanguard: “By the time passers-by saw them, the car engine was still running and the air conditioner was on, indicating that they did not die of suffocation.”

People raised the alarm and reported to the Police Area Command in Ogba, whose officials arrived promptly.

Contacted, the Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Olarinde Famous-Cole, said the corpses had been taken to the mortuary.

“Yes, it is true,” he said. Adding that “when information got to the Area Command, our men raced to the scene and took the corpses to the mortuary.”

Mr. Famous-Cole said the Police have commenced further investigations and an autopsy will be carried out on the corpses.

