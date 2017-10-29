Manchester United Interested In Signing Real Madrid’s Casemiro

Manchester United are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, but face competition from Paris Saint-Germain according to Diario Gol.

Casemiro is locked in contract negotiations with the Spanish giants and United’s interest could put any plans for an extension at risk.

United boss Jose Mourinho is concerned he will lose Marouane Fellaini at the end of the campaign with the Belgian yet to sign a new deal, meaning Casemiro’s situation is being tracked.

United will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain, who are also keen on Casemiro as they bid to continue improving their side.

Neymar has recommended that his club take a look at his compatriot and friend in Casemiro.

And another issue is that the 25-year-old is not particularly keen to leave the Spanish capital.

