Maurice Kirya, Myko Ouma thrill revelers at Roast and Rhyme. [Photos]

By Our Reporter

Roast and Rhyme returned for a fifth edition on Sunday at its home, Jahazi Pier in Munyonyo.

Held under the theme, “Soul on Strings,” the event attracted a host of Kampala’s top slayers who enjoyed live music as they roasted their meat and downed it with the plentiful liqour supply all the while reveling in the cool breeze accorded by the lake.

To spice up the event, there were performances from Mwooyo music crooner Maurice Kirya and maestro guitarist Myko Ouma. Stepping on stage at 7pm, Ouma did a rendition of different old and new skool hit songs that had the crowd swaying to his beat as he strum away on his guitar. He performed for one hour and later paved way for Maurice Kirya.

Kirya opened his act performing his single, “Don’t wanna fight” amid cheers from the audience. He went on to sing some of his popular singles like, “Mulembe gwa Kirya”, “Busabala” and “Never Been Loved” among others that had revelers dancing and singing along.

He also performed songs off recently released album, Free Dreams that included: “Anything You Like,” and “Love me now” as he gave out free album copies to his fans.

Revelers were also treated to performances from veteran singer Kabuye Sembogga and Bruno K.

Meanwhile, the kids were not left out in the fun of the day as a special playing area filled with bouncing castles was set up for them.

Roast and Rhyme is a quarterly out-door family event organized by Swangz Avenue.

Here are some photos from the event:

