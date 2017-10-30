Pages Navigation Menu

South Africa Sees Protests Against Murders of White Farmers – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Africa


South Africa Sees Protests Against Murders of White Farmers
Thousands of white farmers have snarled traffic across South Africa in what they call the Black Monday protest against the high rate of murders of farmers. Oct. 30, 2017, at 8:37 a.m.. South Africa Sees Protests Against Murders of White Farmers …
#BlackMonday: South Africa is in mourningNews24
South Africans holds #BlackMonday protests over farm murdersBBC News
People gather to show solidarity with South African farmersFreshPlaza
The South African –South African Broadcasting Corporation –Sputnik International –AllAfrica.com
