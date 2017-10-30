Measles: With 3.3m unvaccinated chlldren, Nigeria’s highest worldwide

By Chioma Obinna & Gabriel Olawale

A new report, by World Health Organisation, WHO, indicates that 20.8 million children worldwide are still missing their first measles vaccine dose and more than half of them live in six countries, with Nigeria topping the list of countries with unvaccinated children from measles with 3.3 million children.

In second place is India, 2.9 million; Pakistan, two million; Indonesia, 1.2; Ethiopia, 0.9 million, and Democratic Republic of Congo, 700,000.

Though there has been a substantial decline in global measles death, Nigeria still tops the chart of number of children not vaccinated against measles.

In a joint statement, CDC/GAVI/UNICEF and WHO noted that in spite of the substantial decline of global measles death, a lot still needs to be done.

Since measles is a highly contagious viral disease, large outbreaks continue to occur in these countries including Nigeria resulting in some deaths.

The Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, said a surveillance data shows that measles incidence among children under five years increased in Northern Nigeria.

A UNICEF survey earlier revealed that measles among children under the age of five increased more than two-fold in Northern Nigeria between 2014 and 2016.

To curtail the spread of the disease and prevent death of children under five, the Federal Government has released N3.5 billion for vaccination programme and a nationwide measles campaign has been rolled out for the 2017/2018 measlesimmunisation calendar.

The measles campaign was billed to have started on October 26 in the 19 northern states.

Mr. Shuaib said the plans are to start the measles vaccination ahead of the 2017/2018 dry season, the period normally associated with the spread of the disease.

The vaccination in the North-West is set to hold between October, 26-31; North-East, November 30 to December 7, while the North-Central and the FCT vaccination will take place from February 1 to 13, 2018.

The next phase of the exercise will take place in 17 southern states from March 8 to 20, 2018.

The post Measles: With 3.3m unvaccinated chlldren, Nigeria’s highest worldwide appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

