Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Messi and Paulinho on target as Barca boss Valverde enjoys victorious return to Bilbao – The42

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The42

Messi and Paulinho on target as Barca boss Valverde enjoys victorious return to Bilbao
The42
The Catalan club extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 13 games and now lead the table by four points. By The42 Team Saturday 28 Oct 2017, 10:13 PM. Sat 10:13 PM 6,189 Views 24 Comments. http://the42.ie/3670043. Share3 Tweet Email.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.