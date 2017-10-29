Pages Navigation Menu

Messi, Neymar get death threats from ISIS

Lionel Messi and Neymar are at  the centre of the latest apparent threat released by the terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS).

Messi and Neymar

The footballers appear in an image seemingly depicting an execution, in which Messi can be seen lying on the ground next to an ISIS flag while a jihadist stands over a kneeling Neymar.

The photoshopped picture is accompanied by the message: “You will not enjoy security until we live it in Muslim countries.”

The organisation has issued a number of such posters in recent days  as part of a seeming focus on instilling fear ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Last week,  it released  an  image of an ISIS fighter and a bomb carrying the group’s flag in front of Volgograd Arena, which is one of the tournament venues.

Both Messi and Neymar, who were team-mates at LaLiga giants Barcelona before the latter’s  summer departure for Paris Saint-Germain, are  set to feature at the World Cup,  for Argentina and Brazil respectively.

Messi had  already been threatened  in another ISIS poster earlier this week, while France head coach Didier Deschamps has also been targeted.

 

