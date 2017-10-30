Messi snubs Azerbaijan, Ukraine for Eagles

Argentina were advised by senior players of their national team led by captain Lionel Messi to settle for a friendly game against Nigeria ahead of Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

The FA in Argentina were in talks with Azerbaijan and also Ukraine for a friendly game after securing a high profile friendly against host of next year World Cup Russia, and talks were at an advanced stage before they settled for Nigeria.

Nigeria were originally looking for a game against Argentina next year but the plan was brought forward after senior players in the team decided on facing the Super Eagles ahead of Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

“ It’s normal for the FA to speak with the coach, who will then inform the players through the captain about any friendly game and venue. It’s so in Argentina because most of the players have to travel long miles because of their locations”, South America football expert Tim Martin said

“The players were asked to choose between Nigeria, Azerbaijan and Ukraine, the latter duo were the preferred choice of the FA due to their proximity to Russia, but the players pushed for a game against Nigeria to have a taste of something different.

The post Messi snubs Azerbaijan, Ukraine for Eagles appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

