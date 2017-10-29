Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mikel Agu on target in Bursaspor win over Antalyaspor – Goal.com

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Mikel Agu on target in Bursaspor win over Antalyaspor
Goal.com
Mikel Agu found the back of the net in Bursaspor's 4-0 thrashing of Antalyaspor in Sunday's Turkish Super Lig game. The Nigeria international gave the hosts the lead in the 37th minute before the visitors were reduced to ten men after Maicon received
Mikel Agu Scores Again As Bursaspor Thrash AntalyasporComplete Sports Nigeria
WATCH: Aziz Behich scores a screamerFourFourTwo Australia
Mikel Agu scores in Bursaspor's 4-0 victoryAOL Footbal (press release) (blog)
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.