Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Millions face starvation in Democratic Republic of Congo, UN warns – The Independent

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Independent

Millions face starvation in Democratic Republic of Congo, UN warns
The Independent
'If we wait another few more weeks before we receive funds… I can't imagine how horrible the situation is going to be. We need help, and we need it right now'. Chris Baynes; 7 hours ago. Click to follow. The Independent Online. malnourished-child
DR Congo's Kasai conflict: 'Millions face starvation without aid'BBC News
Millions of displaced Congolese face starvation, UN food agency saysCBC.ca
DR Congo Crisis: Millions Face Starvation In Kasai – UNCHANNELS TELEVISION
Anadolu Agency –Scroll.in –Aljazeera.com –Radio Pakistan (press release)
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.