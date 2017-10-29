Milwaukee class video gets attention of Michelle Obama, other celebs – WISN Milwaukee
|
WISN Milwaukee
|
Milwaukee class video gets attention of Michelle Obama, other celebs
WISN Milwaukee
A rap video featuring Milwaukee school children, set to the beat of Tee Grizzley's "First Day Out," has taken social media by storm and attracted the attention of some high profile people, including former first lady Michelle Obama. The track and video …
Inspiring! 2 young girls rap about importance of education – and even Michelle Obama loves it
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!