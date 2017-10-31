Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mimi Orjiekwe Publicly Sends Ex Husband A Warning Message

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Actress, Mimi Orjiekwe, has taken to social media to call out her estranged husband,actor Charles Billion whom she had accused of infidelity. Charles hardly acknowledged the birth of their baby and Mimi went on social media to blast him, saying he’s just a sperm donor. Now, she has taken to social media to call out …

The post Mimi Orjiekwe Publicly Sends Ex Husband A Warning Message appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.