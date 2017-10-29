Minister under probe for asking secretary to buy sex toys

The British Government is set to investigate a minister over allegations he asked his secretary to buy sex toys and addressed her in demeaning language. Jeremy Hunt, Health Secretary, said Mark Garnier’s behavior will be investigated by the Cabinet Office which is responsible for ensuring effective government to see if he violated ministerial codes of […]

