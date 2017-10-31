MISS NIGERIA 2017: Organisation hosts Nigerian Media, Announces 2017 Casting Call Dates

The Miss Nigeria Organisation, operated and managed by Times Multimedia (a division of Folio Media Group), on Saturday 28th October 2017 hosted members of the Nigerian press at a special breakfast session. The meeting which held at My Coffee, Ozumba Mbadiwe Victoria Island, Lagos, was well-attended by journalists from the country’s leading media houses as …

The post MISS NIGERIA 2017: Organisation hosts Nigerian Media, Announces 2017 Casting Call Dates appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

