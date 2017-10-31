Miss Peru contestants list Statistics of Violence against Women instead of Body Measurements – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Miss Peru contestants list Statistics of Violence against Women instead of Body Measurements
BellaNaija
While it is expected of women in beauty pageants to list their body measurements (bust, waist, hip), the contestants of Miss Peru defied the norm and instead listed statistics of violence against women across their country. Peru has seen a feminist …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!