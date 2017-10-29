Pages Navigation Menu

Miyatti Allah are cow-worshippers out for mass murder – Femi Fani-Kayode

Posted on Oct 29, 2017

Femi Fani-Kayode, has described the Miyetti Allah, a cattle breeders association, as cow worshippers out for “mass murder”. He said this while stressing that the association has nothing to do with God but violence, terror, racism and paganism. Fani-Kayode likened to association to Sudanese Janjaweed in Darfur, whose sole aim other than mass murder is […]

