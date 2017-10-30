Models’ Million Rand Armed Robbery In Hout Bay

The week before last, a mask-wearing machete-wielding gang robbed a British “yoga wear queen” and her five colleagues.

The team were in town to work on a shoot for Manuka Life, a high-end London yoga and leisure wear company.

On October 19, the gang gained access to the residence in which the Britons were staying, the five-star Maison Noir in Hout Bay that goes for R16 000 a night, reports News24.

Of the six foreign victims, two were models. The only one named is Sarah MacDonnell, the creative director of Manuka Life. The Daily Mail reports that the rest of the group included her model boyfriend, ‘David’, two photographers, a make-up girl and an assistant.

Say hello to MacDonnell:

MacDonnell said that she did not expect to survive the ordeal:

The 39-year-old revealed how the group’s nightmare began after her boyfriend, a fellow model identified only as David, stepped outside their room for a cigarette at the £870-a-night Maison Noir in the shadow of Table Mountain. Three men wearing balaclavas – lying in wait after cutting through a fence – grabbed him from behind, threatened him with machetes and a screwdriver, and forced him back into the villa.

Take a look at luxury villa Maison Noir:

Ms MacDonnell said: ‘I was on the loo and one of these guys suddenly appeared right next to me and put a screwdriver against my throat, then hauled me on to the floor. ‘David was brought into the bathroom by the other two men and his hands were tied up with an iPhone cord. It was petrifying.

‘One guy started asking me what valuables we had, and where the safe was. He quickly got quite aggressive because I had no idea about the safe, and he was violently pushing me around the bathroom to make me tell him.’ After ransacking the couple’s possessions, the gang dragged both of them to the other guests’ rooms. ‘When we five were all tied up, the gang were arguing among themselves about whether they were going to leave,’ said Ms MacDonnell. ‘That’s when it got really scary because you think you’re going to get murdered – or worse. ‘I really felt I wasn’t going to make it, but I felt so protective of everyone. I was thinking, if they start using the knives or slash someone’s throat, what could I pick up, what could I do?

The group was allegedly robbed of their cash and equipment, including cameras, laptops and phones, to the value of £80 000 (R1,4 million).

This isn’t the only tourist-related crime in recent months:

…News24 reported that a group of robbers broke into a hotel in Haenertsburg, outside Tzaneen and robbed tourists staying there. News24 reported last week that a Singaporean couple who was on honeymoon in Cape Town was attacked on Baden Powell road in Mitchells Plain in September. Their rental vehicle had broken down on the side of the road when they were mugged, before the man was hit in the head with a rock. In September this year, News24 reported that 36 Dutch tourists, most over the age of 70, were robbed in Johannesburg en-route to their accommodation after having just arrived in the country.

Not a good look, is it?

[source:dailymail&news24]

