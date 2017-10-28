Monkey Pox Outbreak: FG Confirms 9 Cases

BY DOYIN OJOSIPE, Abuja

The Federal Government yesterday revealed that about nine cases of Monkey Pox have been confirmed so far in the country.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire made the disclosure in a press release made available to Journalists and signed by the Mintry’s Director of Press, Mrs Boade Akinola.

He revealed that laboratory confirmation of six additional cases among the suspected cases for Monkey pox include two cases each in Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom States, one in Enugu State and one in the Federal Capital Territory.

“With this, there are nine confirmed cases of Monkey pox in Nigeria,” the statement reads.

Ehanire however said that investigations are still on going to see if any of the new cases has a link with the Bayelsa cluster, where the outbreak started.

He also called for calm among members of the public, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is working with all affected States to ensure case finding and adequate management.

The Minister, who called for calm, further emphasized that no death has been recorded since the outbreak.

The statement reads in part, “As at the 25th of October 2017, a total of 94 suspected cases have been reported from 11 States (Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Rivers) and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).”

“The newly confirmed cases are patients already being managed by public health authorities and have been receiving appropriate clinical care since onset of the illness.

“The NCDC has been working with poxvirus experts from the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure that every available step is taken to trace how this outbreak may be spreading, and in understanding the links between case cluster, in order to prevent further spread,” it reads.