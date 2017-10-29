Monkeypox: Kano confirms suspected victim

Dr Kabir Getso, the Kano State Commissioner for Health, has confirmed that a suspected case of Monkey Pox has been recorded in Bebeji Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner, who stated this while briefing newsmen on Saturday in Kano, disclosed that blood sample of the victim had been sent to Abuja for clinical verification.

He added that, “one of the symptoms of the disease was noticed in the patient, but we are suspecting that the diseases is more of Chickens pox than monkey pox”.

He said the suspected victim has been isolated and put on intensive clinical watch until the result of the sample was received.

“The State also identified 60 people who had contacts with the victims and all of them have been quarantine,” he said.

The Commissioner said that a team has put the entire area where the suspected case was recorded under clinical watch, adding that the state has establishment a special clinic to handle any outbreak.

“For now only 11 States are affected by the monkeypox disease and 94 persons are the victims out of which only six are confirmed.

“The Kano case from Bebeji Local Government is yet to be confirmed. The blood sampling will take three weeks before it is ready,” he said.

