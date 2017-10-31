Pages Navigation Menu

More Security Personnel Deployed To Curb Violence In Yendi, Kwahu East – Peace FM Online

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Africa


More Security Personnel Deployed To Curb Violence In Yendi, Kwahu East
More security personnel have been deployed to Yendi in the Northern Region; Dwerebeafe, Oboyan and Mpaemu in the Kwahu East District in the Eastern Region following acts of violence involving some locals and Fulanis, leading to the death of 11 people.
