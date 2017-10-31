More Security Personnel Deployed To Curb Violence In Yendi, Kwahu East – Peace FM Online
|
More Security Personnel Deployed To Curb Violence In Yendi, Kwahu East
More security personnel have been deployed to Yendi in the Northern Region; Dwerebeafe, Oboyan and Mpaemu in the Kwahu East District in the Eastern Region following acts of violence involving some locals and Fulanis, leading to the death of 11 people.
