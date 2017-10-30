Pages Navigation Menu

More Trouble For Hushpuppi As His White Best-friend Calls Him Out (Read Their Conversation)

Posted on Oct 30, 2017

  Just after his social media face-off with an ex-friend Mompha was dying down, Instagram big boy Hushpuppi has been called out by his bestfriend Fargo, who he shared photos with some months ago enjoying a private jet ride. According to Abdul who said he doesn’t want to hear anything about Hushpuppi again as Nigerians …

