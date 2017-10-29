Morocco 2018 CHAN: CAF ‘begs’ Ethiopia, Rwanda

The Confederation of African Football ( CAF) has decided to look towards East Africa in her bid to complete the number of countries that would be participating in next year’s CHAN in Morocco.

Egypt last week told turned down CAF’s offer for a place in the 16 nation tournament billed to run from January 12 to February 4. Egypt was to take the place of Kenya who was stripped of the hosting right, no thanks to poor facilities.

Sunday Sunsports gathered yesterday that CAF’s The Executive Committee has decided to schedule a match between Ethiopia and Rwanda to nominate the 16th national team to qualify for the final tournament.

The first leg will be played on November 5, 2017 in Ethiopia and the return a week later in Rwanda. Both teams were eliminated in the final round of the qualifiers in the East Zone.

The decision of the executive committee is part of a concern for fairness and will bring the number of teams representing the Central East Zone for the final tournament to three.

The draw for the final tournament is scheduled for November 17, 2017.

The Total Chan, which is in its 5th edition, is a competition which gathers exclusively players evolving in the national championships of their respective countries.

