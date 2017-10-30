Victor Moses gets date to return – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
Victor Moses gets date to return
The Eagle Online
Chelsea star, Victor Moses, is expected back in action in a Premier League tie against West Bromwich Albion on November 18. The Nigerian hobbled off in the dire 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace a few weeks ago after he was struck down by a hamstring injury …
Moses: I'll Soon Be Back From Injury
Injury: Moses expected back in action
Victor Moses promises to be 'back soon' as Chelsea wing-back steps up recovery from hamstring injury with exercises …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!