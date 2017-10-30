Pages Navigation Menu

Victor Moses gets date to return – The Eagle Online

Posted on Oct 30, 2017


Victor Moses gets date to return
Chelsea star, Victor Moses, is expected back in action in a Premier League tie against West Bromwich Albion on November 18. The Nigerian hobbled off in the dire 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace a few weeks ago after he was struck down by a hamstring injury …
