Mozart’s shoe buckle fetches 12,500 Euros

A shoe buckle owned by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, one of the world’s famous composer has been auctioned for 12,500 Euros (14,500 dollars) in Vienna.

The show was handed down by the family of the famous composer’s shoemaker since the 18th century.

“The buyer of the sale that ended on Monday wished to stay anonymous,’’ a Dorotheum spokeswoman told newsmen on Tuesday.

The price was far above the estimated value of between 2,000 and 4,000 Euros that had been set by the Dorotheum auction house.

The unknown collector will receive the engraved metal piece in an ornate reliquary shrine, accompanied by a hand-written letter of authenticity.

In the letter, Marie Buehn writes that the buckle was passed down for generations, starting with her great-grandfather Matthias Knoller, the Vienna master shoemaker who made Mozart’s footwear.

Mozart required the services of Vienna’s fashion artisans not only because of his expensive taste, but also because of his lively performance style.

According to a 19th-century biographer, in the spring of 1789, the composer conducted a concert in Dresden and kept the time by stamping his foot so forcefully that he broke a shoe buckle.

(Sound: dpa/NAN)

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

