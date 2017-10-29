Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Bourse Plunges Despite Positive Results, Retention on MSCI Frontier Index – THISDAY Newspapers

Nigerian Bourse Plunges Despite Positive Results, Retention on MSCI Frontier Index
The Nigerian stock market remained bearish last week to close 0.34 per cent lower despite impressive nine months results by most companies and the decision of the MSCI to retain Nigeria indexes in the MSCI Frontier Markets. The MSCI Frontier Markets …
Morgan Stanley retains MSCI Nigeria Indexes on the MSCI Frontier Markets as it shelves reclassification exerciseBusinessAMLive (press release) (blog)
NSE ROUND UP: Equities in tight trades as companies scurry to submit earningsRipples Nigeria
MSCI Retains Nigeria Indexes in Frontier Markets IndexesBusiness Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)
