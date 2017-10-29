Nigerian Bourse Plunges Despite Positive Results, Retention on MSCI Frontier Index – THISDAY Newspapers
Nigerian Bourse Plunges Despite Positive Results, Retention on MSCI Frontier Index
The Nigerian stock market remained bearish last week to close 0.34 per cent lower despite impressive nine months results by most companies and the decision of the MSCI to retain Nigeria indexes in the MSCI Frontier Markets. The MSCI Frontier Markets …
