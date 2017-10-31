Pages Navigation Menu

MTN Asks S. African Court to Dismiss $4.2 Billion Turkcell Case
Bloomberg
MTN Group Ltd. has asked South Africa's High Court in Johannesburg to dismiss a $4.2 billion damages claim by Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, five years after the case was first brought in relation to the awarding of an Iranian license in 2005. Africa
MTN Group wants USD 4.2 bln Turkcell suit thrown outTelecompaper
MTN wants Turkcell's R59 billion lawsuit thrown out of courtBusinessTech
MTN's legal battle with Turkcell continuesMyBroadband

