MTV Shuga: Down South hits silver screen – NewsDay

MTV Shuga: Down South hits silver screen
BULAWAYO socialite, Gilmore Tee, has partnered African cinema giant Ster Kinekor for the screening of his drama series titled MTV Shuga: Down South in Bulawayo and Harare respectively. BY SHARON SIBINDI. The first episode of the fifth season of the …
