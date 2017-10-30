Zimbabwe reaffirms commitment to re-engaging hostile nations – Coastweek
HARARE Zimbabwe (Xinhua) — The Zimbabwean government said Friday it is committed to normalizing relations with countries that have maintained a hard-line stance against it while further strengthening ties with friendly nations. The newly appointed …
