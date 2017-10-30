Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zimbabwe reaffirms commitment to re-engaging hostile nations – Coastweek

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Zimbabwe Standard

Zimbabwe reaffirms commitment to re-engaging hostile nations
Coastweek
HARARE Zimbabwe (Xinhua) — The Zimbabwean government said Friday it is committed to normalizing relations with countries that have maintained a hard-line stance against it while further strengthening ties with friendly nations. The newly appointed …
Zimbabwe: Mutambara – Mugabe Very Shallow, Intellectually Inadequate and Personally InsecureAllAfrica.com
Time for Zimbabweans to fight for their futureBulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)
Zim to miss US spend in Africa?The Zimbabwean
AviationPros.com –DailyNews –Nehanda Radio –ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
all 20 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.