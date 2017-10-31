Multi TV channels reportedly reach out to Cardi B & Offset for a million dollar ‘TV wedding special’ deal

TMZ is reporting that Cardi B and her fiance, Offset of Migos rap group are getting million dollar offers to show their wedding on TV. Multiple production sources confirmed to the media outlet that shortly after they got engaged, BET, VH1 and WE tv started making moves to seal the deal on a TV wedding …

The post Multi TV channels reportedly reach out to Cardi B & Offset for a million dollar ‘TV wedding special’ deal appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

