Mum loves Range Rover and desires to own one — Iya Rainbow’s son

Oluwafemi is a son of celebrated Nollywood actress, Mrs. Idowu Philips, otherwise called Iya Rainbow. He talks about his mother’s career with GBENGA ADENIJI Tell us about yourself. I am the fourth child. I was born and grew up in Lagos. I attended primary and secondary schools in the state before proceeding to the University of …

The post Mum loves Range Rover and desires to own one — Iya Rainbow’s son appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

