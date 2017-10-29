Mum loves Range Rover and desires to own one — Iya Rainbow's son

The Punch

Oluwafemi is a son of celebrated Nollywood actress, Mrs. Idowu Philips, otherwise called Iya Rainbow. He talks about his mother's career with GBENGA ADENIJI. Tell us about yourself. I am the fourth child. I was born and grew up in Lagos. I attended …



and more »