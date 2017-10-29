Mum loves Range Rover and desires to own one — Iya Rainbow’s son

I am the fourth child. I was born and grew up in Lagos. I attended primary and secondary schools in the state before proceeding to the University of Ilorin and the London South Bank University for undergraduate and post-graduate degrees respectively. I live in the United Kingdom. I enjoy writing and socialising with friends and …

The post Mum loves Range Rover and desires to own one — Iya Rainbow’s son appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

