Museveni congratulates Kenyatta on behalf of EAC regional bloc – africanews
|
africanews
|
Museveni congratulates Kenyatta on behalf of EAC regional bloc
africanews
Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni became the first African leader to congratulate Kenya's president-elect Uhuru Kenyatta on his successful re-election to serve a second and final term. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Kenyatta garnered over …
Yoweri Museveni first president to congratulate Uhuru
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!