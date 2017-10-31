MUSIC: BALO – Never Let You Go

International local records fast rising act BALO a Canadian/Nigeria raise artist is out with another new wavy sound titled “NEVER LET YOU GO” he delivers thrilling lyrics to entertain his fans, more of this is to be expected. The track which was produced by Taleen Beatz mixed and mastered by flagless.

This amazing talent is best depicted as a new combination of Hip Hop and Afro expect nothing but good vibe from this amazing act from now on!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/BALO-Never-Let-You-Go.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

