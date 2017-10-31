MUSIC: C- flex ft. Neky – Ekeresimesi

Ekeresimesi is a song which describes Christmas the African way. It explains the festive season from the perspective of an African child.

There is no talk about Winter or snow, mistletoe or Christmas trees, or even Santa Claus and his sleigh.

Ekeresimesi asks the question on every African kid’s lips every Christmas: “What are we gonna eat, what are we gonna wear, where are we gonna go?”

The single by fast rising star C-flex features NEKY on the vocals, and Emmashyne on the beats, and is the perfect song for you and your family this season.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/C-flex-ft-Neky-Ekeresimesi.mp3

