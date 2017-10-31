MUSIC: Jazril – Owonikoko

Akindele Adeshina Ridwan Popularly refereed to as JAZRIL,started his musical carrier since 2005. He is majorly base on RAP with strong yoruba vibes.

He attended many Rap battles, competition, Nigezie rap battle, street carnival, campus show and more for performances. In 2015, JAZRIL discover more in his potential from Rap to Hip-Pop performance in which he drop his first single track titled “MUJOJO” which trend on street, club and was play on radio stations.

Here he returns with another new single track title “OWONIKOKO” (Money is the real deal). Produced & master by Bold face.

Twitter-: @Jazril11, Instagram-: @Jazril01.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/JAZRIL-owonikoko.mp3

