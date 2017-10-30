MUSIC: Moec – Amen

MOVING TRAIN RECORDS is proud to present MOEC’S brand new single AMEN.

Following the successful release of MOEC’s first single ‘SOFA’ which gained a lot of air play on several radio and t.v stations in Nigeria, the talented sensational singer follows up with ‘AMEN’ Amen which is a prayer theme song with a mid tempo vibe was produced by Knegro and was mixed and mastered by Suka Sounds. With witty lyrics and a sing along feel, Amen is a song that is expected to appeal to every audience. The video is expected to drop in a couple of weeks.

Follow on IG and Twitter @moecofficial.

Download,listen and enjoy.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Moec-Amen.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Moec – Amen appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

