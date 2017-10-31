MUSIC: Panther – Gbera

Fah’d Mamman bn Yunus popularly known as PANTHER, born in Kwara state, grew up in kaduna, now based in Lagos.



The artist As a multi talented personality, Grew up in a multiethnic society, as a result, PANTHER have been able to harmonize various cultures combined together giving him new ideas of his kind of music Apparently.

The artist who is a graduate of international relations, have been able to understand both local and international markets and its trends generally which has shaped his style of music. Panther as of today has performed at functions in Lagos, Abuja and Kaduna respectively.

Listen to his new tune titled Gbera and share.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Panther-Gbera.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

