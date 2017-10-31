Music Star Jah Prayzah Beaten Up At Late Bodyguard’s Funeral – VOA Zimbabwe
Music Star Jah Prayzah Beaten Up At Late Bodyguard's Funeral
VOA Zimbabwe
Zimbabwean musician Jah Prayzah was attacked by an angry mob at a funeral of his late bodyguard, Crispen Nyemba, who died in a road traffic accident in Harare's Belvedere suburb. In a video circulating on social media platforms, Prayzah is seen running …
WATCH: Grace Mugabe linked youths stone Jah Prayzah during funeral?
Jah Prayzah attacked at Chris Nyemba's funeral
